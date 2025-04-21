Newfoundland Broadcasting mourns death of Geoffrey Stirling Jr.

The Newfoundland Broadcasting Company is mourning the death of Geoffrey Stirling Jr., the son of CEO Scott Stirling.

“Geoffrey was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend,” said his father, Scott Stirling. “He was a television producer, script writer, actor and model. He attended church every Sunday and supported multiple charities.”

”My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother,” Lydia McLaughlin, Geoffrey’s sister, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn.”

“On behalf of all the staff at Newfoundland Broadcasting Company, we are heartbroken, and our prayers are with the Stirling family at this time,” General Manager Lindsey Andrews said.

Details of Geoffrey Stirling Jr.’s death in a police officer-involved shooting have been released by the Newport Beach Police Department in California on social media. The matter is now subject to an independent investigation by the California Department of Justice.