Newfoundland and Labrador seafood takes flight; new air cargo strategy opens doors to Europe and beyond

Thousands of pounds of premium, live Newfoundland and Labrador lobster took off from Gander International Airport this week aboard a FarCargo Boeing 757-233, destined for Madrid, Spain. The flight marks a major milestone in a bold new strategy to diversify seafood markets amid global trade headwinds.

Live, cold-water lobster were carefully prepped and packed by the Gander team before takeoff. Within hours, that same catch will be featured on menus in Madrid, demonstrating how air cargo can bridge oceans and deliver premium Newfoundland and Labrador seafood to international buyers in record time.

This shipment is part of an initiative to expand markets globally and in response to the current global geopolitical climate. It is the result of more than two years of planning and collaboration between public and private partners – a model for what’s possible when different sectors work together toward a common goal.

Led by PF Collins International Trade Solutions, Whitecap International Seafood Exporters, Eastern Fish Markets Ltd., Happy Adventure Sea Products (1991) Ltd., the Gander International Airport Authority (GIAA), Allied Aviation Services Company, Hardy Fish Co Ltd., and other seafood industry leaders, the new seafood air cargo and market diversification project is setting a foundation for sustainable global reach. Aligned with the long-term vision of establishing Gander as a seafood export hub, the initiative provides vital and immediate support in process development, logistics coordination, international marketing, and strategic sales planning.

Darrell Roche, President and CEO at Whitecap, noted that the project was two years in the making, and the success of the inaugural flight was a proud day for everyone at Whitecap and its many partners.

“The success of this project is a result of dedication and perseverance by numerous companies and funding agencies who trusted us and believed in this project. Without the support of those funding agencies, none of this would have happened.”

Mark Wheaton, General Manager of Eastern Fish Markets, underscored the launch’s importance in shaping the province’s identity in the global seafood industry.

“It’s a milestone for the Newfoundland and Labrador Lobster fishery – the beginning of finally selling Newfoundland and Labrador Lobster as ‘Newfoundland and Labrador Lobster’ and not having our lobster branded as someone else’s once we sell it. To the harvesters that continue to support Eastern Fish Markets with Grade A quality lobster, my hat is off to every single one. Without this product, this could not have been possible.”

While the inaugural flight was focused on lobster destined for the Spanish market, the broader strategy includes expansion into France, the United Kingdom, and eventually, high-value Asian markets like South Korea and Japan. This plan not only provides short-term protection for Newfoundland and Labrador’s seafood industry but also creates the opportunity for the province to establish long-lasting, resilient trade corridors for the years ahead.

The consortium looks forward to delivering premium-quality, fresh North Atlantic cod from Newfoundland and Labrador to many customers across Europe this fall.

