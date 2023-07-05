Newfoundland and Labrador makes incredible list as one of the most welcoming places on Earth

Newfoundland and Labrador is known as one of the most welcoming places in the world.

A new ranking by Booking.com confirms that statement.

In a recent story from the online publication Curiocity – which showcases local food, experiences, news, deals, and adventures – this province was the only place in Canada to make the list of most welcoming places on earth.

This year’s Top 10 list, according to www.curiocity.com, plans over five continents.

The ranking is based on over 240 million verified customer reviews, as well as accommodations, rental car services, and airport taxi providers.

As noted in the story: “The small town of Gander, Newfoundland became famous worldwide in September 2001 when several US-bound planes were forced to land there, and residents took in stranded passengers with open arms. It seems that the province continues to live up to its reputation to this day.”

Here are the 10 most welcoming places on Earth this year, according to Booking.com:

La Rioja, Spain Epirus, Greece Oberosterreich, Austria County Down, UK Mures, Romania Marlborough, New Zealand Ninh Binh, Vietnam Limon, Costa Rica Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada North Dakota, US

That’s certainly something for this province to be proud of.