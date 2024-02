Newfoundland and Labrador, led by skip Stacie Curtis, failed to secure a playoff spot at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary. The St. John’s-based rink closed out robin-robin play with a 12-4 loss to four-time Canadian champions, Team Canada.

With the loss, Team NL finished with a 2-6 record at the national women’s curling championship. Their wins came against Prince Edward Island and Alberta.

Playoffs get under way today with the final set for Sunday.