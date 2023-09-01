Newfoundland and Labrador Film Development Corporation Rebrands as ‘PictureNL’

The Newfoundland and Labrador Film Development Corporation has rebranded to PictureNL.

The rebranding is a move to modernize its branding and reinvigorate its mandate.

PictureNL is a Crown Corporation, launched in 1997, it has a mandate to promote the development of the film and video industry in the province and to promote the province’s film and television products and locations nationally and internationally.

Studios including Disney, Apple, and Netflix have all filmed in Newfoundland and Labrador. The film and television industry in the province has garnered national and international recognition, drawing productions and investment from all around the world.

Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, says PictureNL’s new brand is the next step in the evolution of the film and television sector in Newfoundland and Labrador.