It’s a big day with two games on tap for for Team Newfoundland and Labrador at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The St. John’s-based rink, led by skip Stacie Curtis, are currently 0-2 at the competition in Alberta. They dropped the tournament opener 12-4 to British Columbia Saturday evening, and fell 8-7 to Quebec Sunday.

Team NL is back in action this afternoon against Manitoba before an evening matchup against Northern Ontario.