Newfoundland and Labrador charities looking for donations on Giving Tuesday

Today marks Giving Tuesday, a day that follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and encourages the public to focus on giving back, rather than getting.

It’s an opportunity to focus on donating time, money or resources to charitable groups to help them on their mission to improve the quality of life of those they serve.

Many organizations rely heavily on year-end donations, and Giving Tuesday provides a much-needed boost to their fundraising efforts. Community Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador have highlighted the way many community organizations have invited the public to get involved this Giving Tuesday.

The Mi’kmaw Cultural Foundation and Quadrangle NL, are two of the NL Gives charities participating in this local Giving Tuesday initiative.

For those in St. John’s, Stella’s Circle is hosting their annual Light Up Hope event on November 28 in the evening and matching donations received on Giving Tuesday.

If you have young readers in your life, get one of SucSeed’s Sustainable Superhero books; if you purchase between November 24 and December 1, a book will be donated to Ronald McDonald House NL. Thrive is also looking for donations for its holiday shop.