New wildfire forces evacuations, threatens power lines

A new wildfire broke out today, forcing more evacuations on the Avalon Peninsula, threatening power lines and temporarily closing highways. An evacuation order was issued for businesses in Paddy’s Pond Industrial Park, while Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is warning that power could be affected in the metro area. NTV’s Ben Cleary joins us live with tonight’s top story.
