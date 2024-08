As of Thursday, there will be a new traffic signal at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue and Newtown Road, near the MUN Administration Building.

The signal is installed and is currently flashing in all-red mode. This means that motorists and other road users must treat the intersection as a Four-Way Stop.

The new traffic signal will be fully operational tomorrow. Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians are urged to be mindful of the new signal and follow the traffic lights accordingly.