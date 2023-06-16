New supports for stroke survivors in the province

The province is investing in a new program coordinator to support stroke survivors.

The Department of Health and Community Services has given $105,000 to ‘March of Dimes Canada’ to establish a stroke program coordinator here in the province. The After Stroke Program aims to support the survivors with the transition from hospital to home. The program coordinator will work with stroke survivors, their families and caregivers on a personalized recovery plan, emotional and educational support and access to resources. The program has been providing supports across Canada for more than 20 years.