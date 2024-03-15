New stamp includes N.L. to mark the upcoming total eclipse of the sun

Canada Post issued a new commemorative stamp to mark a much-anticipated astronomical phenomenon. On Monday, April 8, the shadow of the moon will turn daylight to darkness for millions of Canadians, as a total eclipse of the sun unfolds over parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada.

It will be the only time this century that the path of a total solar eclipse will cross parts of North America’s three largest countries.

In Canada, the awe-inspiring spectacle – which won’t be visible here again until 2044 – will trace a path of darkness, called the path of totality, across parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Once considered an evil omen, a total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun in such a way that it blocks the face of the sun from view. The event unfolds over approximately two hours. However, it peaks in a few precious minutes of totality when the sun is completely obscured and the ghostly glow from its chromosphere and corona frames a perfect silhouette of the moon.

The stamp image depicts the sun at the moment of totality as well as a line showing the path of the eclipse from its entrance point in southwestern Ontario to its exit point in eastern Newfoundland and Labrador. Across the bottom of the stamp is a photomontage of land formations along the path of totality, including Ontario’s Niagara Falls, New Brunswick’s Hopewell Rocks, and Spillars Cove in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This stamp is Canada Post’s first one to feature a solar eclipse.