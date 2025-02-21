New Recruitment and Retention Incentive Announced for Psychologists

There is a new initiative to recruit and retain clinical psychologists in the province.

A $50,000 recruitment and retention incentive is available for clinical psychologists who are currently employed by Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services or who accept employment at the health authority with a three-year return-in-service commitment.

Eligibility criteria include health care professionals currently employed or accept employment as a clinical psychologist with NL Health Services, registered and licensed, or eligible to be registered and licensed, as a clinical psychologist with the Newfoundland and Labrador Psychologist Board, and who have not received the Come Home Incentive.

Individual eligibility will be at the discretion of NL Health Services.