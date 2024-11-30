New proposed cell phone policy would ban electronic devices for grades K-6

The province is proposing an updated Personal Electronic Devices Policy for English K-12 public schools in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Under the policy:

Students in grades K-6 will not be permitted to have personal electronic devices in schools; and,

Students in grade 7 to level 4 who bring a personal electronic device to school must switch it off and store out of sight.

The directive is proposed to apply to all regular school hours, including recess and lunch breaks.

Exceptions to the policy may be provided for medical reasons such as glucose monitoring and for students with documented and verified needs. Limited exceptions may also apply for specific instructional and educational needs.



The full proposed policy is available on the NLSchools website here.

School communities, including parents/guardians, teachers, and Grade 7 to Level 4 students, are encouraged to share feedback by Dec. 6. It is anticipated that a final decision related to the policy will be made in time for implementation upon return to classes after the holiday break on Jan. 6, 2025.