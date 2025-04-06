New projects get green light through Green Transition Fund

The provincial government has approved seven new projects through the Green Transition Fund.

The government has announced $740,000 in funding.

The recipients of the funding are Ever Green Environmental Corporation, Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University, Newfoundland Adventures Limited, Nunacor Development Corporation, Oceans Advance, Pedego Ebikes, and Qalipu Development Corporation.

To date, throughout the province, there have been 27 projects approved and 23 are currently under assessment by the department.