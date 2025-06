A new edible orchard will soon take root at the new H.G.R. Mews Community Centre in St. John’s. The orchard was made possible thanks to funding support from Tree Canada.

It will feature apple, cherry, plum and pear trees, with a total of 60 trees being planted on-site.

Tree planting will take place at the new H.G.R. Mews Community Centre at 11:00 a.m.