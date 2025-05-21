New online workforce training tool for restaurant sector rolled out

The restaurant sector has been getting a little more attention lately from the provincial government.
The latest project, a new online workforce training tool for staff that’s being rolled out for the hospitality sector. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has more.
SHARE
The restaurant sector has been getting a little more attention lately from the provincial government.
The latest project, a new online workforce training tool for staff that’s being rolled out for the hospitality sector. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has more.