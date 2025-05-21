Business News

New online workforce training tool for restaurant sector rolled out

Posted: May 21, 2025 8:18 pm
By Jodi Cooke

The restaurant sector has been getting a little more attention lately from the provincial government.

The latest project, a new online workforce training tool for staff that’s being rolled out for the hospitality sector. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has more.

