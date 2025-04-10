New MUN president officially took office this week

Dr. Jennifer Lokash officially became the new president of Memorial University effective April 6.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Town of Gander set to launch new way to communicate with residentsBy Colleen Lewis — April 10, 2025
The Town of Gander is set to launch a new, and more direct way to…Post Views: 0
-
Churchill River negotiation oversight panel launches new web-pageBy Web Team — April 10, 2025
The Independent Churchill River Negotiation oversight panel has launched a new web-page. The panel will…Post Views: 0
-
Murder suspect Ibrahim Hussein arrested by police in Port aux BasquesBy Rosie Mullaley — April 10, 2025
Murder suspect Ibrahim Hussein was arrested by police in Port aux Basques on Thursday morning. A…Post Views: 122