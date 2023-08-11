New multi-purpose community centre announced for Town of Forteau

Some big news for the Town of Forteau. A cost-shared agreement of more than $2 million between the province and town will help support the construction of a new multi-purpose community centre.

The project will involve the construction of an open space hall which will be used as a multi-purpose community space and performance space. By including a gym floor in the space, it can also be used for recreational activities such as ball hockey, basketball, children’s games and seniors’ recreation activities, as well as family events.

“People should feel like they are part of something larger than themselves, and that they have a place where they belong, says Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation and MHA for Cartwright-L’Anse au Clair. “Multi-purpose centres within municipalities create a strong sense of community, where there is social interaction and engagement.”