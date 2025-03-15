New Mental Health and Addictions Centre to open on April 13

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services says the new Mental Health and Addictions Centre in St. John’s will open to patients and clients on April 13. The new, modern 102-bed mental health facility will provide quality patient care with features including individual inpatient rooms, shared spaces, and upgraded counselling and therapy spaces.

“We are pleased that we have reached another important milestone for the new Mental Health and Addictions Centre with the announcement of its opening date of April 13,” says Dr. Pat Parfrey, president and CEO for NL Health Services. “Replacing the 170-year-old Waterford Hospital would not have been achieved without the dedication and commitment of employees, physicians and leaders who have contributed countless hours to the planning and set up of the new facility. I also would like to acknowledge the continued support of the provincial government, the Health Care Foundation, individuals with lived and living experience and community partners throughout this journey.”

NL Health Services is in the final stages of transforming the Mental Health and Addictions Centre into a functional health-care facility. Installation and testing of information technology, communication and safety systems is ongoing. Work is continuing to plan a seamless transition period to the new hospital which includes intensive staff orientation and training and clinical equipment testing. Clinical and operational teams are finalizing the details of the seven-day facility move plan from Monday, April 7 to Sunday, April 13. All mental health inpatients at Waterford Hospital will transfer to the new facility on April 13.

The new Mental Health and Addictions Centre has 78 acute care beds and 24 forensic beds within provincial correctional health services. Additionally, there are 14 adult acute care beds at the Health Sciences Centre. With the opening of this facility, NL Health Services’ Eastern-Urban Zone will have a total of 116 beds for mental health and addictions clients.

“The new Mental Health and Addictions Centre is a monumental step forward to improving mental health care in Newfoundland and Labrador. The centre has a noticeable patient focus in its design as we engaged both employees and individuals with lived and living experience continuously throughout the planning process,” said Glenda Webber, vice president–mental health and addictions for NL Health Services. “This valuable feedback helped ensure this modern space includes amenities and patient areas that promote patient recovery and wellbeing and supports staff in delivering quality care.”