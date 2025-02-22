New Inuit artifacts added to The Rooms

Significant artifacts from Inuit Heritage have been added to the Rooms in St. John’s.

The items include two Inuttitut Bibles, a traditional seal skin lashed Kamutik or sled, a historic dog sled whip and a specially-made atigik.

This expansion of The Rooms’ collection represents an important step in recognizing Indigenous rights and preserving the voices of NunatuKavut Inuit for generations to come.

These artifacts, which are available for public viewing, will allow visitors to gain a deeper understanding of their connection to the land and waters of their homeland.