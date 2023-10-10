New Family Care Team Established in Grand Falls-Windsor

The Department of Health and Community Services has announced the creation of a new family care team in Grand Falls-Windsor.

The new family care team will be located at the Killick Clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor. It will accommodate 21 staff members including two physicians, a nurse practitioner, a physiotherapist, an occupation therapist, a psychologist, and other health professionals and medical office assistants.

Minister of Health and Community Services Tom Osborne and CEO of Killick Health Services Dr. Kris Luscombe will provide more details later today.