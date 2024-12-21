New electronic devices policy to launch in schools next month

The Department of Education has released a new NLSchools Responsible Student Use of Personal Electronic Devices Policy. The policy will come into effect when students return from holiday break on January 6.

Under the policy, students in grades K-6 are encouraged not to bring personal electronic devices to school and will not have access to devices during school hours.

Students in Grade 7 to Level 4 who bring a personal electronic device to school must switch it off and store it out of sight during instructional hours. Students can access their devices during recess and lunch breaks.

There will be individual exemptions to the policy for medical and educational reasons. The department provided consultation options before implementing the policy. There was engagement and feedback from over 13,000 participants, of which over 40 per cent were students, as well as the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association and other educational partners.