New bursary program to help RNC recruitment

The province, in collaboration with the RNC, announced a $15,000 bursary program for new RNC recruits to obtain a Police Science Certificate at the Atlantic Police Academy in Prince Edward Island.

Each successful RNC recruit will receive a $15,000 bursary based on a three-year return to service agreement.

The Atlantic Police Academy provides a 32-week cadet training program designed to prepare and qualify candidates to become a police officer with the RNC.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is currently recruiting for the 2026 RNC Cadet Training Program.