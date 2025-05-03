New appointment announced to the Public Service Commission

Premier Andrew Furey announced the appointment of Krista Quinlan as chair of the Public Service Commission.

As of May 3, Quinlan’s appointment is effective. She currently serves as Clerk of the Executive Council and Secretary to the Cabinet.

Quinlan has served as Clerk since June 2021. Before that, she served as Deputy Clerk of the Executive Council and Associate Secretary to Cabinet.

Current Acting Chair George Joyce will remain a commissioner.

The Public Service Commission is an arm’s length agency tasked with the principle statutory role of promotion and protection of merit in public service hiring and in appointments to agencies, boards and commissions. It is responsible for ensuring the existence of a professional, non-partisan public service.