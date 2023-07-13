“Near miss” incident at Come by Chance Refinery under investigation

A “near-miss” at the Braya refinery in Come By Chance this week is currently being investigated by Occupational Health and Safety.

It reportedly occurred Tuesday involving work on piping and OHS officers were sent to the site.

NTV contacted government about the incident and received the following statement.

“The Occupational Health and Safety division of Digital Government and Service NL is aware of a near-miss incident at the Come By Chance refinery and officers have been deployed to the site. The department has not issued a stop work order. As the incident is under active investigation, the department cannot provide specific information at this time.”

Braya Renewable Fuels also released a statement from refinery manager Paul Burton:

“On July 11th, a worker drilled a test hole in a repurposed line that has been in nitrogen service for several months. Once the line was drilled and gas tested there was a small amount of hydrocarbon gas initially detected inside the pipe. Testing outside the pipe showed no leakage of hydrocarbons. The line was not in service or under pressure at the time of the task. Consistent with our safety protocols, this particular task has been paused while an internal analysis is completed and shared with our employees and OHS. The safety and security of workers at the site remains our utmost priority.”





