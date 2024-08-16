Near miss during ExxonMobil Seismic Program

ExxonMobil reported that on August 7, the Amazon Conqueror and Victory G were conducting a crew change via a gangway. Operations were halted when it was indicated that the gangway was approaching operating condition limits for safely transporting personnel.

The gangway detached from the landing platform on the Victory G and was left suspended between the two vessels.

There were no injuries. The gangway has since been taken out of service and will remain out of commission until it has been repaired or replaced and recertified. The incident had the potential for fatality.

An investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the incident.