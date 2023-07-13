NDP says ‘Towards Recovery’ evaluation lacks accountability

Labrador West MHA Jordan Brown is questioning what he calls the lack of transparency regarding the final evaluation of the 54 recommendations from the Towards Recovery report for mental health services in the province.

Brown says the evaluation lacks any real evidence or data to show what steps government took to justify marking all 54 recommendations complete.

“We see the green check marks, yet no explanation of what was done to reach these goals and how outcomes in mental health and addictions have or will be improved,” says Brown. “There is no data provided to show how this work was completed, no exact information about how the each point was satisfied to receive these completed marks. There is no accountability and that is concerning.”

Emergency shelter use in St. John’s, he says, doubled in a year, addictions and mental health supports in Labrador “are woefully inadequate.”

“We are seeing more and more people struggle with mental wellness because they lack of the basic needs of life,” he says. “People being mentally unwell due to lack of basic needs will continue to burden scarce mental health supports and resources making it harder for folks with mental illnesses to access the care they need when they need it.”