NDP MHA Lela Evans raises concerns about health diversions in Labrador

There are more health care challenges for people living in Labrador as access to public health continues to be seriously limited.

Labrador Grenfell Health says medical diversions will be taking place for a number of weeks because of staffing shortages. Limited registered nurses at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley Goose-Bay mean temporary service delivery changes were required. Until at least Jan. 13., all obstetrical services will be diverted from the Labrador Health Centre to the Labrador West Health Centre in Labrador City.

NDP MHA for Torngat MountainsLela Evans says she is deeply concerned. In a statement Friday evening, Evans said the continued inaction by government on the comprehensive human resources plan for health is putting pressure on workers that is fueling the critical nursing shortage across the province. The Labrador Health Centre’s Emergency Department will remain open