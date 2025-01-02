NDP leader Jim Dinn holding town hall on Churchill Falls MOU

NL NDP Leader Jim Dinn will host a public town hall tonight from 7-9 p.m. at St. Teresa’s Elementary, to discuss the recent announcement regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Churchill Falls.

The town hall will provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the agreement and voice their questions and concerns before the debate in the House of Assembly on Jan. 6.

“We need to ensure that any agreement on Churchill Falls prioritizes fairness, sustainability, and long-term benefits for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. We must also ensure Labrador West gets the power it needs for industry,” said Dinn. “This town hall is a chance for us to come together, share perspectives, and ensure that the interests of the people are front and centre.”