NDP calling on government to address “affordable housing crisis”

NDP Leader Jim Dinn is again calling on the province to take action to make housing more affordable and accessible to the people of the province. According to the NDP, homelessness has doubled in a year from 86 in May of 2022 to 175 in May of 2023.

“Government cannot continue to ignore the crisis in housing that they have left unaddressed for years. The trend of people experiencing chronic homelessness in St. John’s doubled within a year,” says Dinn. “Safe and affordable housing isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. The province needs to move away from subsidizing the development of market housing and focus on ensuring that people in this province are housed and supported.”

The NDP has raised concerns about the housing crisis happening in their districts across the province throughout legislative sessions, by petitioning the government to acknowledge the crisis.

“I have multiple cases on my desk of constituents, many are seniors, who have faced multi-year increases with no relief. In one case, tenants were notified that their rents would increase by 61.07%. These realities are being ignored by government,” said Dinn. “The reality is people are facing with ever increasing costs of living and stagnant wages that have not kept pace.”