Natuashish police investigates break and enters and shares how to best protect property

With continued reports of break and enters in the community, Natuashish RCMP is providing tips to residents on how best to protect their properties. Over the past six months, a number of break and enters have occurred in Natuashish. The most common items stolen include cell phones, televisions and other electronics.

Many of these investigations are ongoing.

Please consider the following tips to best protect your property:

Install of security cameras

Add outdoor lighting, including motion censored lighting

Keep all doors locked and secured with deadbolts

Keep windows locked and replace those that no longer lock

While away, have someone check on your property regularly

Refrain from posting information on social media that could divulge that you are away from your property

Immediately report suspicious activity to your local police

Anyone having information about crimes in the community is asked to contact Natuashish RCMP at 709-478-8900.