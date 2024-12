Following a recent trial in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Supreme Court, 54-year-old Eric Rich of Natuashish was found guilty of a charge of second-degree murder.

The charge was laid by the RCMP in relation to the homicide death of a 37-year-old woman that occurred in Sheshatshiu on Sept. 1, 2021.

The trial began on Oct. 15 and finished Dec. 14. Rich remains in custody at this time. The matter is set for sentencing, with a scheduled court date of Jan. 17, 2025.