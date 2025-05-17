National War Memorial revitalization wins prestigious national award

The National War Memorial revitalization project in downtown St. John’s has won a prestigious National Award of Excellence from the Canadian Society of Landscape Architects (CSLA), recognizing the project’s outstanding contribution to landscape architecture, public space design, and heritage preservation in Canada.

The award celebrates the revitalization’s thoughtful and respectful approach to enhancing one of the country’s most iconic and historically significant sites. Through innovative design and a commitment to public space stewardship, the project has reinforced the memorial’s role as a place of national reflection, remembrance, and gathering.

The National War Memorial, originally unveiled in 1924, stands as a symbol of Newfoundland and

Labrador’s sacrifices in times of war and peacekeeping. The revitalization project ensures that this

revered landmark continues to inspire and serve many future generations to come.

The revitalization project, led by St. John’s based firm Mills & Wright Landscape Architecture, was completed in 2024 and focused on improving accessibility, restoring original design elements, and enhancing the surrounding landscape to better accommodate public ceremonies and daily visitors. A significant feature of the project was the addition of a new Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a deeply symbolic feature that broadens the memorial’s role in commemorating the sacrifices of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians lost at war. The new tomb serves as a powerful focal point within the redesigned space, enhancing the site’s emotional and ceremonial resonance.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the CSLA,” said Tom Wright, lead designer on the project. “The National War Memorial holds profound meaning for the people of our province, and our team approached this revitalization with the utmost care, respect, and responsibility. This award is a testament to the power of design in preserving and elevating our collective history.”

The Canadian Society of Landscape Architects’ annual awards program celebrates the best in landscape architecture across the country. Projects are judged by a national jury of experts for their innovation, sustainability, and contribution to the public realm. The 2025 Awards of Excellence will be celebrated during the Awards Gala at the 2025 CSLA-OALA Congress which will be held in Ottawa, Ontario on June 7, 2025.