National test of Alert Ready taking place today

Alert Ready will be conducting a test today at 10:55 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. in most of Labrador.

The emergency test message will be transmitted through television, radio and compatible wireless devices.

Residents with a wireless device that does not receive the test alert may have a device that is not compatible. Other issues may include LTE network connection, cell tower coverage, device software and/or settings.

Alert Ready is the national emergency alerting system that delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts through television, radio and compatible wireless devices.