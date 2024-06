To celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day, the Mi’kmaq communities across the province will be holding several events.

The Qalipu First Nation will hold events in Corner Brook and Glenwood, Grand Falls-Windsor, and Stephenville Crossing.

Celebrations in Corner Brook will begin at 9:00 a.m. on the Majestic Lawn with song sharing and breakfast. There will be family activities throughout the morning and craft vendors will be set up on the lawn.