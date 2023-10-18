NAPE holding biennial convention in St. John’s

NAPE will be holding its 25th Biennial Convention at the Delta Hotel in St. John’s this week.

Nearly 500 delegates will be in attendance. Beginning on Thursday, the three-day convention will set the direction for the union, which represents nearly 30,000 public and private sector workers across Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Our convention serves as an important opportunity for NAPE activists from across the province to come together to develop policy, hold elections, hear from guest speakers, and lay out a strategy for the union’s efforts for the next two years,” said NAPE President Jerry Earle.

NTV News will be there and have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.