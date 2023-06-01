Nain RCMP arrest impaired driver following early morning crash

Nain RCMP have arrested 40-year-old John Bennett, who is facing multiple charges after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a building in Nain.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residential driveway in the community. Police received reports of the vehicle operating in an erratic manner prior to crashing into a commercial building on Middlepath Road.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Bennett, fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. He was located a short distance from the scene without injuries, resisted arrest and was taken into custody.

Bennett was in court today and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Taking a motor vehicle without consent

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Mischief over $5000

Resisting arrest

The investigation is ongoing.