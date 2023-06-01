News

Nain RCMP arrest impaired driver following early morning crash

By Web Team June 1, 2023

Nain RCMP have arrested 40-year-old John Bennett, who is facing multiple charges after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a building in Nain. 

At approximately 2:00 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residential driveway in the community. Police received reports of the vehicle operating in an erratic manner prior to crashing into a commercial building on Middlepath Road. 

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Bennett, fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.  He was located a short distance from the scene without injuries, resisted arrest and was taken into custody. 

Bennett was in court today and is charged with the following criminal offences:

  • Impaired operation of a motor vehicle 
  • Taking a motor vehicle without consent  
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle 
  • Mischief over $5000 
  • Resisting arrest 

The investigation is ongoing.

