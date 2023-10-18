N-LOWE prepares for annual awards gala

On Friday, the Newfoundland and Labrador Organization of Women Entrepreneurs (N-LOWE) will host its annual awards gala to celebrate the accomplishments of women who made a significant impact in various industries. The St. John’s Convention Centre will host over 350 people for the event.

Every year, the gala features a range of award categories designed to showcase excellence and innovation in the business world. It’s an important night for the province, acknowledging and celebrating female entrepreneurs and their leadership, dedication, and innovative thinking.