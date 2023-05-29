N.L. sends water bombers to help fight Nova Scotia wildfires

Newfoundland and Labrador has sent water bombers to help Nova Scotia with its forest fires.

Officials told CTV News that a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday is ongoing and still not under control.

“Our thoughts are with our Atlantic cousins as they deal with these forest fires,” N.L. Premier Andrew Furey posted on Twitter. “Newfoundland and Labrador water bombers are there, and I spoke with Premier Tim Houston this morning to let him know we will be there to support however we can.”

A state of emergency is in effect and comfort centres are open to assist those impacted by the wildfire raging through several suburban communities northwest of Halifax. According to CTV News, people are being advised to take their pets and medication with them, as well as supplies for 72 hours. Police, as well as ground search and rescue personnel, are going door-to-door to make sure everyone is out of harm’s way.

A rapidly spreading wildfire, fed by strong winds and tinder-dry woods, has damaged or destroyed dozens of homes in the region.

Halifax authorities have opened an evacuation centre to support impacted residents, especially residents without family supports or insurance.

