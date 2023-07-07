News

N.L.’s Judy White appointed as independent senator by Governor General

By Web Team
Published on July 7, 2023 at 1:11 pm

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Governor General Mary Simon has appointed two individuals as independent senators to fill vacancies in the Senate, including Judy White of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Judy White, Mi’kmaq from Flat Bay Band in Newfoundland and Labrador, is a King’s Counsel lawyer with an extensive career in human rights, Indigenous governance, and legislative matters. She most recently served as Director General within Indigenous Services Canada.

These new senators were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians. Introduced in 2016, this process ensures senators are independent, reflect Canada’s diversity, and are able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country.

