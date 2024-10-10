N.L. residents in Florida describe Hurricane Milton aftermath

Hurricane Milton has left at least ten people dead, and millions without power in Florida, with the death toll expected to rise.
Many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians weathered the storm, and are coping in the aftermath.
NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
