Rapper Drake kicked off a recent tour in Australia, and generously gifted fans a large sum of cash. Including a fan from this province.

During a performance in Perth this week, out of 14,000 people, a Newfoundland and Labrador resident was one of two lucky fans gifted $20,000.

In a video posted to Facebook, Drake could be seen spotting fans waving a Canadian flag, and then found a family from Perth in the audience. Surprising both fans with the cash to each take their dream vacation.

https://www.facebook.com/heather.sharpe.942/videos/2569222423267419