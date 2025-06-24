N.L. man in Qatar describes night of missile attack

It’s a story that has dominated international headlines. U.S. air strikes on Iran this weekend, leading to missiles being fired on Qatar on Monday. The College of the North Atlantic used to operate a campus in Qatar, and there are still many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians living there today. NTV’s Bailey Howard spoke to one man about what it was like during the attacks.
- FREE streaming NTV+
- Weather Photo Contest
- Home
- News
- Weather
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Advertise
- Contact
- Search