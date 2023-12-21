N.L. Hydro warns of rapidly rising water levels in Beothuk Lake after major rainfall

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is responding to rapidly rising water levels at Beothuk Lake as a result of the major rainfall event.

Hydro is advising cabin owners in the area of an increased risk of flooding the next 24-48 hours. The risk of flooding is highest in Sandy Point (west side of the lake), Buchan’s Landing and other areas that are closer to the lake shoreline. We are seeing unprecedented water levels building in the lake and people are urged to use great caution and heightened awareness as water levels will be higher than normal and may be unpredictable.

Throughout today, there has been a sharp rise in Beothuk Lake levels. Despite Hydro’s water management efforts, the increasing lake level has become a concern. Unless the rate of rise slows, the utility expects the lake could reach its summer full supply levels as early as tomorrow morning.

Hydro will be monitoring both the forecast and water levels closely over the coming hours and days, and has mobilized its Emergency Response teams and is coordinating with the government and local communities to provide timely updates.