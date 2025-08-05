N.L. Hydro evacuates non-essential personnel from Holyrood Generating Station during wildfire

Post Views: 103

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro evacuated all non-essential personnel from its Holyrood Thermal Generating Station due a nearby wildfire Monday evening.Hydro says the plant and surrounding site have been secured with emergency personnel remaining on-site, while safe to do so, overnight to monitor the situation. Hydro is in close contact with the province’s emergency response and is monitoring the situation.The Holyrood plant is not currently generating power as it is taken offline each summer to conduct annual maintenance.Hydro saus updates will be provided if the situation changes