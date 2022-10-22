N.L. acting legend Gordon Pinsent dies at age 92

Gordon Pinsent has died at the age of 92, his family announced Saturday.

Born in Grand Falls in 1930, Pinsent became a legend of Canadian acting. He was known for his roles in multiple productions, including The Rowdyman, John and the Missus, Away from Her, The Red Green Show, Quentin Durgens, M.P., Due South, and The Grand Seduction. He was also the voice of Babar the elephant in the popular children’s cartoon.

A Polaroid of the late, great, Gordon Pinsent with Kevin Noble taken while filming Up At Ours, both having passed away this month.

– Photo courtesy Early Noble

Tributes to Pinsent were pouring in on social media overnight.

“My pal Gordon Pinsent passed,” wrote fellow N.L. actor Mark Critch on Twitter. “I saw him a few weeks ago. His twinkle as bright as ever. I looked up to him as the Rowdyman, but loved him as Porky Pinsent from Grand Falls. He cut the path the rest of us travelled. A household name based on Canadian work. The best there ever was.”

“Gordon Pinsent was our North Star,” actor Rick Mercer posted online. “A true renaissance man. Actor, writer, director, painter and one time dance instructor. Gordon beat the path and made it possible for all that followed. The epitome of class & one hell of a funny guy. The Rowdy Man is gone but never forgotten.”

“He made us laugh. He made us cry. He brought our province to the world stage,” wrote Premier Andrew Furey. “He represented us in a way like no other. Thank you, Gordon Pinsent, for all you did for the arts, for Newfoundland and Labrador, and for our country. My condolences to his family and all who loved him.”

Pinsent won multiple Genies, Geminis and Canadian Screen Awards for his work, and was a Companion of the Order of Canada.