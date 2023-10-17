My New St. John’s Expo Event on Thursday

On Thursday the St. John’s Local Immigration Partnership will host the third annual My New St. John’s Expo Event for newcomers and friends.

The Expo takes place from Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the St. John’s Community Market on Freshwater Road. There is no admission cost.

The Expo is an opportunity to discover what St. John’s has to offer, connect with 40 community organizations, learn about programs and services designed to help people settle in the city, and meet new people in the community.

Metrobus will offer a free shuttle service between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on a load-and-go basis between Memorial University, the College of the North Atlantic Prince Philip Drive campus and the St. John’s Community Market.