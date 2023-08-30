MusicNL announces 2023 award nominees

Today MusicNL announced the best in class for 2023. Leading the way is Nico Paulo with 7 followed by Mallory Johnson and Jason Benoit with 6 nominations. Followed by Youngtree & The Blooms, Baraka, Jing Xia, and The Swinging Belles with 4 nominations.
MusicNL also released a new award to celebrate francophone music in our province: L’Artist/Groupe Francophone de L’Année.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have more on the 2023 award nominees and Music Celebration Week tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour for Your Community.
Music Awards:
Album of the Year
Presented by FACTOR
Jason Benoit – Time Traveler
Jenny Mallard – Into the Deep
Jing Xia – The Numinous Journey
Mallory Johnson – Surprise Party
Nico Paulo – Nico Paulo
The Swinging Belles – Welcome to the Flea Circus
Alternative Artist of the Year
Ana & Eric
Ptarmageddon
Selina Boland
Weary
With Violet
Youngtree & The Blooms
Celtic/Traditional Artist of the Year
Courtney Wicks
Judy Marie Brazil
Kichinparti
Port-Aux-Poutines
The Navigators
Classical Artist of the Year
Bill Brennan
Jing Xia
Kate Read
The Rock Performs (Opera on the Avalon)
Ofra Harnoy & Mike Herriott
Tabitha Payzant
Country Artist of the Year
Carolina East
Jason Benoit
Justin Fancy
Mallory Johnson
Randy Matthews
Robyn Slade
Electronic Artist of the Year
CUERPOS
It Could Be Franky
Jay Mach
STURNE
Woodz Deep
Fan’s Choice Award Entertain of the Year
Presented by SaltWire
Baraka
Carolina East
Ian Foster
Jason Benoit
Jing Xia
Mallory Johnson
Nico Paulo
Rube & Rake
Rum Ragged
The Swinging Belles
Youngtree & The Blooms
Folk/Roots Artist of the Year
Darcy Scott
Evelyn Jess
Rev. Dave and The Sin Eaters
Sherry Ryan
The Swinging Belles
Valmy
L’Artiste/Groupe Francophone de L’Année
Presented by La Fédération Francophone de Terre-Neuve-et- du Labrador
Ben’s Ekman Spiral
Liz Fagan
Louise Gauthier
Port-Aux-Poutines
Global Music Artist of the Year
Ana & Eric
Baraka
CUERPOS
Ife Alaba & King Sway
Jay Heart
XIA-3
Group of the Year
Presented by Yamaha
Ana & Eric
CUERPOS
Jyay x Decay
Silver Wolf Band
The Swinging Belles
With Violet
Youngtree & The Blooms
Indigenous Artist of the Year
Jason Benoit
Lorna Lovell
STURNE
Summer Bennett
TXS-RED
Instrumental Artist of the Year
Ben’s Ekman Spiral
XIA-3
Jazz Artist of the Year
Presented by Coast 101.1
Florian Hoefner
Duane Andrews and the Hot Club of Conception Bay
Heather Feather
Loud Artist of the Year
Da Slyme
Point of Promise
The Order of The Precious Blood
Music Video of the Year
It Could Be Franky – “Edena”
Directed by Danielle Hamel and Nico Paulo
Jason Benoit – “VHS”
Directed by Jason Benoit
Justin Fancy – “Laid Back Kinda Night”
Directed by Stephen Green
Mallory Johnson – “Surprise Party”
Directed by Cecil Johnson
Nico Paulo – “The Master”
Directed by Jamie Miller and Nico Paulo
Ptarmageddon – “Nightmare Song”
Directed by Brad Dillon
Rum Ragged – “Let Me Fish Off Cape St. Mary’s”
Directed by Cecil Johnson
Pop Artist of the Year
Baraka
Ian Foster
Ife Alaba & King Sway
Jenny Mallard
Nico Paulo
Summer Bennett
Rap/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Albert Dalton
FranK
Janer
Jay Heart
Jyay x Decay
Rising Star of the Year
Baraka
Jenny Mallard
Kelsey Arsenault
Summer Bennett
Valmy
XIA-3
Rock Artist of the Year
Brookfield Line
Chris Picco
Fairgale
Land of the Lakes
The Rangers
Side Musician of the Year
Chad Murphy
Clare Follett
Derick Kwame
Hunter Madden
Rosemary Lawton
Rozalind MacPhail
Solo Artist of the Year
Bill Brennan
Duane Andrews
Jason Benoit
Jing Xia
Mallory Johnson
Nico Paulo
Ron Hynes Songwriter of the Year
Presented by SOCAN
Carolina East
Ife Alaba
Kellie Loder
Mallory Johnson
Nico Paulo
Youngtree & The Blooms
___________
Industry Awards
Event of the Year
Atlantic Jazz Nights
Behind the Songs
Lawnya Vawnya
Opera on the Avalon
St. John’s African Roots Festival
We Stand On Guard Again
Graphic Artist of the Year
Alex Stead
Duncan Major
Glenn Pardy
Kenney Purchase
Melissa Pike
Nico Paulo
Tanea Hynes
Industry Professional of the Year
Amy Collyer-Holmes
Dave Shears
Derrick Sturge
Mary-Beth Waldram
Matt Dines
Michelle LaCour
Rozalind MacPhail
Media Person of the Year
Presented by Ray Agency
Alick Tsui
Amanda Mews
Dean Clarke
Greg Smith
Lloydetta Quaicoe
Zach Snow
Music Educator of the Year
Amy Collyer-Holmes
Andrew Kagumba
Ben Chapman
Brian Downton
Rosemary Lawton
Rozalind MacPhail
Outstanding Company of the Year
Presented by Noseworthy Chapman
Atlantic Music
NL Live Events
Hurricane Music
Laughing Heart Music
Lawnya Vawnya
Opera on the Avalon
Recording/ Producer of the Year
Clare Follett
Clint Curtis
Ian Foster
Matt Dines
Michelle LaCour
Mike Herriott & Ofra Harnoy
Venue of the Year
First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity
Peter Easton Pub
The Battery Cafe
The Ship Pub
Trinity Hall
Volunteer of the Year
Presented by VOWR
Adam Baxter
Alick Tsui and Christopher Deacon
Christina McGory
Glenn Pardy
Katelyn Forward
Rowan Sherlock