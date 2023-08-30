MusicNL announces 2023 award nominees

Today MusicNL announced the best in class for 2023. Leading the way is Nico Paulo with 7 followed by Mallory Johnson and Jason Benoit with 6 nominations. Followed by Youngtree & The Blooms, Baraka, Jing Xia, and The Swinging Belles with 4 nominations.

MusicNL also released a new award to celebrate francophone music in our province: L’Artist/Groupe Francophone de L’Année.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have more on the 2023 award nominees and Music Celebration Week tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour for Your Community.

Music Awards:

Album of the Year

Presented by FACTOR

Jason Benoit – Time Traveler

Jenny Mallard – Into the Deep

Jing Xia – The Numinous Journey

Mallory Johnson – Surprise Party

Nico Paulo – Nico Paulo

The Swinging Belles – Welcome to the Flea Circus

Alternative Artist of the Year

Ana & Eric

Ptarmageddon

Selina Boland

Weary

With Violet

Youngtree & The Blooms

Celtic/Traditional Artist of the Year

Courtney Wicks

Judy Marie Brazil

Kichinparti

Port-Aux-Poutines

The Navigators

Classical Artist of the Year

Bill Brennan

Jing Xia

Kate Read

The Rock Performs (Opera on the Avalon)

Ofra Harnoy & Mike Herriott

Tabitha Payzant

Country Artist of the Year

Carolina East

Jason Benoit

Justin Fancy

Mallory Johnson

Randy Matthews

Robyn Slade

Electronic Artist of the Year

CUERPOS

It Could Be Franky

Jay Mach

STURNE

Woodz Deep

Fan’s Choice Award Entertain of the Year

Presented by SaltWire

Baraka

Carolina East

Ian Foster

Jason Benoit

Jing Xia

Mallory Johnson

Nico Paulo

Rube & Rake

Rum Ragged

The Swinging Belles

Youngtree & The Blooms

Folk/Roots Artist of the Year

Darcy Scott

Evelyn Jess

Rev. Dave and The Sin Eaters

Sherry Ryan

The Swinging Belles

Valmy

L’Artiste/Groupe Francophone de L’Année

Presented by La Fédération Francophone de Terre-Neuve-et- du Labrador

Ben’s Ekman Spiral

Liz Fagan

Louise Gauthier

Port-Aux-Poutines

Global Music Artist of the Year

Ana & Eric

Baraka

CUERPOS

Ife Alaba & King Sway

Jay Heart

XIA-3

Group of the Year

Presented by Yamaha

Ana & Eric

CUERPOS

Jyay x Decay

Silver Wolf Band

The Swinging Belles

With Violet

Youngtree & The Blooms

Indigenous Artist of the Year

Jason Benoit

Lorna Lovell

STURNE

Summer Bennett

TXS-RED

Instrumental Artist of the Year

Ben’s Ekman Spiral

XIA-3

Jazz Artist of the Year

Presented by Coast 101.1

Florian Hoefner

Duane Andrews and the Hot Club of Conception Bay

Heather Feather

Loud Artist of the Year

Da Slyme

Point of Promise

The Order of The Precious Blood

Music Video of the Year

It Could Be Franky – “Edena”

Directed by Danielle Hamel and Nico Paulo

Jason Benoit – “VHS”

Directed by Jason Benoit

Justin Fancy – “Laid Back Kinda Night”

Directed by Stephen Green

Mallory Johnson – “Surprise Party”

Directed by Cecil Johnson

Nico Paulo – “The Master”

Directed by Jamie Miller and Nico Paulo

Ptarmageddon – “Nightmare Song”

Directed by Brad Dillon

Rum Ragged – “Let Me Fish Off Cape St. Mary’s”

Directed by Cecil Johnson

Pop Artist of the Year

Baraka

Ian Foster

Ife Alaba & King Sway

Jenny Mallard

Nico Paulo

Summer Bennett

Rap/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Albert Dalton

FranK

Janer

Jay Heart

Jyay x Decay

Rising Star of the Year

Baraka

Jenny Mallard

Kelsey Arsenault

Summer Bennett

Valmy

XIA-3

Rock Artist of the Year

Brookfield Line

Chris Picco

Fairgale

Land of the Lakes

The Rangers

Side Musician of the Year

Chad Murphy

Clare Follett

Derick Kwame

Hunter Madden

Rosemary Lawton

Rozalind MacPhail

Solo Artist of the Year

Bill Brennan

Duane Andrews

Jason Benoit

Jing Xia

Mallory Johnson

Nico Paulo

Ron Hynes Songwriter of the Year

Presented by SOCAN

Carolina East

Ife Alaba

Kellie Loder

Mallory Johnson

Nico Paulo

Youngtree & The Blooms

Industry Awards

Event of the Year

Atlantic Jazz Nights

Behind the Songs

Lawnya Vawnya

Opera on the Avalon

St. John’s African Roots Festival

We Stand On Guard Again

Graphic Artist of the Year

Alex Stead

Duncan Major

Glenn Pardy

Kenney Purchase

Melissa Pike

Nico Paulo

Tanea Hynes

Industry Professional of the Year

Amy Collyer-Holmes

Dave Shears

Derrick Sturge

Mary-Beth Waldram

Matt Dines

Michelle LaCour

Rozalind MacPhail

Media Person of the Year

Presented by Ray Agency

Alick Tsui

Amanda Mews

Dean Clarke

Greg Smith

Lloydetta Quaicoe

Zach Snow

Music Educator of the Year

Amy Collyer-Holmes

Andrew Kagumba

Ben Chapman

Brian Downton

Rosemary Lawton

Rozalind MacPhail

Outstanding Company of the Year

Presented by Noseworthy Chapman

Atlantic Music

NL Live Events

Hurricane Music

Laughing Heart Music

Lawnya Vawnya

Opera on the Avalon

Recording/ Producer of the Year

Clare Follett

Clint Curtis

Ian Foster

Matt Dines

Michelle LaCour

Mike Herriott & Ofra Harnoy

Venue of the Year

First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity

Peter Easton Pub

The Battery Cafe

The Ship Pub

Trinity Hall

Volunteer of the Year

Presented by VOWR

Adam Baxter

Alick Tsui and Christopher Deacon

Christina McGory

Glenn Pardy

Katelyn Forward

Rowan Sherlock