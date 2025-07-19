Musgrave Harbour placed on evacuation alert due to nearby wildfire

Residents of Musgrave Harbour have been advised to prepare for a possible evacuation because of a nearby wildfire.

Currently, the fire is southwest of the Town of Musgrave Harbour in the Pine Pond area.

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture will have waterbombers and a helicopter fighting the fire tomorrow.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is at Level 1 and is monitoring this situation.

For the most up to date information, please visit the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s website www.gov.nl.ca, and Provincial Government social media channels on Facebook and on X.

Be Prepared

Residents are asked to take steps to ensure their own personal safety. Residents should always have a basic emergency kit available and be prepared for at least 72 hours, with food, water, batteries, a portable radio, important documents and prescription medications. Visit gov.nl.ca/beprepared for more information on emergency preparedness.

Property owners can also protect their homes, neighborhoods, and communities from the threat of wildland fire by creating defensible space around their properties, including:

Maintaining a five-foot (1.5-metre) non-combustible zone immediately around your home.

Cleaning out and screening gutters to prevent debris.

Using fire-resistant roofing materials on homes.

Cleaning underneath decks and enclosing them to prevent them from filling with debris.

Placing firewood piles away from your home.

Trimming grass and weeds.

Using FireSmart-approved vegetation when landscaping.

Fire Ban

All residents of the province are reminded that a fire ban is in effect across Newfoundland and Labrador. Open fires are not permitted.

Photos courtesy Robert Chaulk on X.