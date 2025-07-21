Musgrave Harbour Community Health Centre closed due to wildfire

Due to the forest fire near Musgrave Harbour, NL Health Services has closed the Musgrave Harbour Community Health Centre.

Individuals with scheduled appointments will be contacted. Anyone with concerns who has not been contacted can contact their case worker. Anyone with an emergency should still call 911.

At this time, services offered at other health care facilities in the Central region are not impacted.

NL Health Services is providing assistance to those in need at the Steele Community Centre in Gander.